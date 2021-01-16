Chili Bowl: Record night ends in disappointment for McDougal

Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow tied a Chili Bowl record Saturday — to the delight of the hometown fans in attendance — but his night ended with him wondering what could have been.

McDougal found himself mired in the early-afternoon I feature, which meant he would have to work up the alphabet and to the A feature main event, which was set for late Saturday.

McDougal started his run up the alphabet by easily winning the I feature. From there, one-by-one he moved through the H, G, F and E features, starting at the back of each one and charging to second-place finishes. McDougal advanced to the D feature, and was fighting for the fifth and final transfer spot on the final lap when contact with Ryan Bernal spun him out and ended his run.

“I can’t really say anything particular, I don’t have mirrors in that thing,” McDougal said of the final-lap mishap that cost him a spot in the C feature. "We were pretty good. We just came from near dead-last in that thing. We were driving by when we slid the guy for fourth and fifth. I went down to run the bottom like I did the whole race and was straight-lined like that.”

It was not the way McDougal expected his night to end.