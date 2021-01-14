Chili Bowl driver Brian Carber grateful for racing community that crowdfunded his journey to Tulsa

There are not too many drivers that come to the Chili Bowl for the first time with two Golden Driller trophies already on their shelf.

Brian Carber of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, picked up two Golden Drillers at the Tulsa Shootout two weeks ago and missed getting a third by one position.

Now, Carber is making his first start at the Chili Bowl and hopes his success will carry over.

“The opportunity of (the Shootout) was amazing,” Carber said. “Coming to the Chili Bowl this week, hopefully we can keep some of the momentum on our side. I have to get my feet wet in the midget and turn some good laps.”

Carber is not a stranger to the Shootout.

“This is my third year coming to the Shootout,” he said. “I made A mains in the past and had some stuff taken away. We ran second and broke and last year we were leading and broke. So this year to have two Drillers on the shelf is fantastic.”

The chance to race at the Chili Bowl came about when he won a race at a Keith Kunz-promoted race in Millbridge, North Carolina late last year. The winner won a ride in a Kunz car at the Chili Bowl or could opt to take a $10,000 paycheck instead. Carber opted for the cash.