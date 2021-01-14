 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chili Bowl driver Brian Carber grateful for racing community that crowdfunded his journey to Tulsa
Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

Chili Bowl driver Brian Carber grateful for racing community that crowdfunded his journey to Tulsa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

There are not too many drivers that come to the Chili Bowl for the first time with two Golden Driller trophies already on their shelf.

Brian Carber of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, picked up two Golden Drillers at the Tulsa Shootout two weeks ago and missed getting a third by one position.

Now, Carber is making his first start at the Chili Bowl and hopes his success will carry over.

“The opportunity of (the Shootout) was amazing,” Carber said. “Coming to the Chili Bowl this week, hopefully we can keep some of the momentum on our side. I have to get my feet wet in the midget and turn some good laps.”

Carber is not a stranger to the Shootout.

“This is my third year coming to the Shootout,” he said. “I made A mains in the past and had some stuff taken away. We ran second and broke and last year we were leading and broke. So this year to have two Drillers on the shelf is fantastic.”

The chance to race at the Chili Bowl came about when he won a race at a Keith Kunz-promoted race in Millbridge, North Carolina late last year. The winner won a ride in a Kunz car at the Chili Bowl or could opt to take a $10,000 paycheck instead. Carber opted for the cash.

“I never thought in a million years I would be here,” Carber recalled. “I went to Millbridge for the KKM (Keith Kunz) race and we ended up winning the race. In victory lane they asked me what I wanted to do. I have always been a family man. Me and my dad had the best of times when I was young, but now we race as a family deal. That money was going to guarantee a full season at home.”

Carber went home with his winnings but, to his surprise, a few days later that all changed.

“I went racing with my dad and a couple of days later I found out people wanted to see me race,” Carber said of a fund started online to send him to Tulsa. “The racing community in general is amazing. Everyone wants to help you.

“Just being here and winning two Drillers and running second in another one just solidifies that people wanted to give me a chance.”

Carber is excited to make the trip back to Tulsa and is enjoying his KKM experience.

“Every day is a new day.” Carber said. “You just have to keep rolling, stay positive and have fun with the team and just make it a very positive experience.”

Driving a midget is much different than a sprint car, and Carber felt like a fish out of water at practice.

“I made 72 mistakes out there, but we can fix 70 of them,” Carber said with a laugh. “Right now, it is just locating my right rear on corner entry and locating my right front on corner entry to realize how much throttle I need to maintain the right rear.”

Carber raced Wednesday night and finished 12th in the preliminary night feature.

“This is the best car in the building. If there is one you want to be in, this is it.”

Chili Bowl at a glance

Thursday at the Chili Bowl

Three-time champion Christopher Bell of Norman took the lead after 11 laps and weathered several yellow flags to win the 30-lap preliminary A feature.

“It was not easy, but they had this (car) really tuned up,” Bell said in victory lane. “My car was good enough I could go where ever I wanted t go.”

Bell earned his way into Saturday’s feature for the eighth straight year. Buddy Kokoid of Penngrove, California picked up the second qualifying position to give car owner Keith Kunz three cars locked into the finale. Broken Arrow’s Brady Bacon just missed the final transfer spot with a third-place finish.

On Tap Friday

The final night of qualifying will see NASCAR drivers Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., J.J. Yeley and Kasey Kahne in action. 2008 champion Damion Gardner will try for his 17th main event start.

Thursday Results

A Feature: 1. Christopher Bell, Norman; 2. Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; 3. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 4. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; 5. Joe B. Miller, Millersville, Mo.; 6. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 7. Tim Buckwalter, Douglasville, Pa.; 8. Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.; 9. Andrew Deal, Caney, Kan.; 10. Matt Sherrell, Owasso.

B Feature 1: 1. Noah Gass, Mounds; 2. Cody Ledger, Omaha, Neb.; 3. Austin Prock, Brownsburg, Ind.; 4. Brody Roa, Buena Park, Calif.; 5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, N.C.

B Feature 2: 1. Zeb Wise, Angola,Ind.; 2. Kyle Belim, Nixa, Mo.; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas; 4. Frankie Guerrini, San Rafael, Calif.; 5. Chance Morton, Coweta.

C Feature 1: 1. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; 2. Tanner Berryhill, Bixby; 3. Brody Roa, Buena Park, Calif.; 4. Mike Goodman, Broken Arrow; 5. Courtney Crone, Corona, Calif.

C Feature 2: 1. Merle Scherb, Runaway Bay, Texas; 2. Chance Morton, Coweta; 3. Johnny Kent, Keifer; 4. Justin Dickerson, Pittsboro, Ind.; 5. Ryan Ellis, Fairfax, Va.

Qualifier Winners: Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee; Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.; Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind,; Christopher Bell, Norman.

Heat Winners: Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; Buddy Koford, Penngrove, Calif.; Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.; Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; Jeffrey Champagne, Westfield, Ma; Christopher Bell, Norman; Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News