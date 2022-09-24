Child obesity: New initiative to address Oklahoma's poor ranking, post-pandemic decline

It wasn’t long after the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial surge that doctors who help youths manage their weight began to notice a definite difference.

“We had to do virtual visits for a while, but when they came back in, many of our kids had doubled their gains,” said Dr. Ashley Weedn, an OU Health pediatrician who directs the Healthy Futures Weight Management Clinic at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

“Kids that were gaining 20 pounds per year were suddenly gaining 40 to 50 pounds.”

It didn’t take an expert, Weedn added, to understand what was happening.

“Without school and that structure, they were on their screens at home, not moving, eating not healthy food,” she said. “And then there was just the increased stress, which also contributes.”

The eventual return to normal school days and routines has helped, she said. But with the issue back in the spotlight for National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month in September, concerns about the longer-term impact of the pandemic remain high.

Before the pandemic, Oklahoma already ranked among the nation’s worst states for childhood obesity. As of 2019, about 1 in 6 state high school students were obese, a rate that has steadily increased over the past two decades.

At the same time, though, September finds Weedn and other health advocates feeling renewed hope that Oklahoma can turn it around.

State health officials recently released the new State of Oklahoma Obesity Prevention Plan, an unprecedented and ambitious initiative focused on reducing obesity statewide.

Given the evidence that obese children are more likely to become obese adults, childhood obesity is a big part of the plan’s focus.

And the planners weren’t shy in setting high goals: The hope is to decrease Oklahoma’s childhood obesity rate by 3% by 2026.

‘It takes all of us’

Oklahoma’s childhood obesity numbers, the most recent of which pre-date the pandemic, tell a troubling if familiar story.

According to 2019 data, about 17.6% of Oklahoma students grades 9-12 were considered obese, a rate that ranks eighth-highest among states. An additional 18.1% were classified as overweight and at risk for future obesity.

Another widely cited source, the National Children’s Health Survey, puts the obesity rate for Oklahoma children age 10-17 at 18.7%, 13th highest among states.

Obesity — defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher — is also a contributing factor to Oklahoma’s bottom-10 ranking in child health in the recently released 2022 Kids Count Data Book. The state came in at 42nd among states in that category of the annual report, which compares all 50 states using the most recent household data.

Dr. Colony Fugate, pediatrician and pediatrics professor with OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, said: “There was a period of time where we saw some plateauing, but overall, obesity rates have been increasing for quite a while and really since about the mid-80s.

“We do have a lot of work to do as a state.”

Along with Weedn and other experts who helped craft it, though, Fugate believes the new state initiative can go a long way toward changing that picture.

The planning that went into it, led by the Oklahoma Department of Health, began in 2019.

With Oklahoma projected to become the most obese state in the U.S. by 2030 — and obesity having already cost the state $1.72 billion in medical expenditures — state officials say they knew that serious action was called for.

The result of that effort, a new five-year initiative to combat obesity, looks at every age group, including early childhood and school age.

There have been previous state-level attempts to combat obesity, and groups and coalitions have been collaborating for years. But this effort, officials say, represents a new level of teamwork and bigger scope.

Over 200 partners and stakeholders from across the state are involved, trying to make a difference. To do that, they have set 30 goals and 114 measurable objectives.

OSDH spokesperson Erica Rankin-Riley said the stakeholders, divided into subcommittees, helped craft the plan and now meet regularly to report on their progress.

“Those stakeholders now have a designated time and place to share about their programs, seek assistance and no longer work in silos,” she said. “By working together, this group can have a collective impact that has not been realized in the recent past in Oklahoma.”

Objectives aimed at school-age children include increasing the number of schools implementing social-emotional learning strategies and the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child model; and increasing health education in schools, along with more messaging tailored to adolescents, especially among vulnerable adolescent populations, promoting healthy weight and behaviors.

Objectives for fighting obesity in preschool-age kids include increasing breastfeeding rates and more nutrition education for parents during the prenatal period and ages 0-5.

“Obesity becomes a medical problem,” Fugate said. “But it’s not something that the medical community alone can solve. It takes all of us working collaboratively together in our various areas of expertise to really tackle each facet of the causes.

“It’s much harder when we’re working individually to really obtain our vision, which is for a healthier state and healthier children, healthier adults, healthier families.”

Another plan stakeholder, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) brings two decades of experience in promoting a healthier state and is already working toward the plan’s call for more tailored messages.

That includes a new series of obesity prevention ads encouraging teens to drink water instead of sugary drinks. Oklahomans, including the state’s youngest residents, have some of the highest rates of sugar-sweetened beverage consumption in the U.S.

The ads, part of TSET’s Healthy Youth Initiative, are a response in part to an online survey of more than 230 teens across Oklahoma showing they are increasingly interested in the benefits of water.

Established by voters in 2000 following a multistate lawsuit settlement with the tobacco industry, TSET is best known for its tobacco prevention efforts. But a portion of its annual budget goes to obesity prevention, some of which affects children, and TSET is glad to be collaborating on the new initiative, TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said.

The state plan “is an all-hands-on-deck approach to tackle the greatest threat to health in Oklahoma,” Bisbee said.

“Our hope is that, working together, we can support Oklahomans in living healthy lives and improve health outcomes across the state.”

Complex disease, complex solutions

Weedn said her young patients are faring better now that normal routines have been restored.

But the longer-term impact of the pandemic on child obesity remains hard to predict.

“I think the story is yet to be told,” Weedn said. “With weight increase comes metabolic changes in the body. I don’t know if will we get back down to where we were prior.”

Weedn said obesity is a chronic metabolic disease with multiple factors affecting it: “It’s not just at the individual level or family level. There’s a community level and a societal level as well.”

Is the new plan the answer? Weedn believes it’s a big step.

“There’s a lot of investment,” she said. “And with community organizations being involved, people aren’t siloed. They are coming together to try to put something in place.”

Fugate said: “Those of us who’ve been working in this area for a while understand this need to really take an aggressive, comprehensive approach. It’s a very complex disease, so it requires a complex, comprehensive set of solutions.

“The plan is important, and it’s important that we see the vision with it. We may not meet all of these goals because they are quite ambitious. But the vision is there, the collaboration is there, the drive is there, and so we will move towards them.”

Child obesity in Oklahoma Students grades 9-12 classified as obese, 2019: 17.6% (national average: 15.5%) Regionally, Oklahoma is faring better than neighboring states Arkansas (22.1%) and Missouri (18.4%) but ranks behind Texas (16.9%) and Kansas (15.1%). Students grades 9-12 classified as overweight, 2019: 18.1% (national average 16.1%) WIC children ages 2-4 classified as obese, 2020: 12.9% WIC children ages 2-4 classified as overweight, 2020: 15.1% WIC children ages 3-23 months who have a high weight-for-length, 2020: 10.6% Note: Obesity is defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher, overweight as 25-29 BMI. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

