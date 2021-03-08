Child hospitalized following house fire in Turley

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized following a house fire Monday morning in Turley, officials said.

Firefighters about 8:30 a.m. were called to the fire at a home in the 6200 block of North Victor Avenue.

A girl was in unknown condition at a Tulsa hospital Monday morning after she was pulled from the home, authorities said.

There was reportedly three children inside at the time, one of whom might’ve also called 911, officials said.

“When crews arrived we were told that everyone had exited the structure except for one individual,” Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

Firefighters went through windows in the front and back to find the girl and pull her out, he said.

The state fire marshal was headed to the scene to investigate. Little said he was unsure what the extent of the damage to the house was, but from the exterior it looked significant, with parts of the roof caved in.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates as more information becomes available.