Child hospitalized after house fire in Turley
An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized in unknown condition following a house fire in Turley on Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 6200 block of North Victor Avenue about 8:30 a.m. after multiple callers, including a 10-year-old boy who was in the home at the time, reported the smoke and flames.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green said the boy was able to get his younger brother out of the home but that his older sister was in a different part of the house.

Tulsa firefighters responded in mutual aid for the all-volunteer Turley Fire Department and broke through windows in the front and back of the house, finding the girl and pulling her to relative safety, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

Turley Fire Chief David Morgan said paramedics “got her breathing again,” and she reportedly was alert in the ambulance on the way to a Tulsa hospital, Green said.

Green said the children’s mother left them at home while she dropped off another child at school. When she returned, the house was ablaze.

Deputies determined that the children were capable of being left home alone, but Green said their mother was distraught and that her 10-year-old attempted to comfort her, telling her it wasn’t her fault.

Although the fire was concentrated near the front of the house, Morgan said all of the family’s belongings likely will be a loss due to smoke damage.

The state fire marshal will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

