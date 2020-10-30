Child advocacy group launches campaign for new vote on statewide school mask policy

Serving on a school board isn’t a recipe for fame or notoriety. But one vote in late July just landed the face of every member of the Oklahoma State Board of Education on billboards across the state.
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy just launched a $15,000 billboard advertising campaign and an online petition drive calling for a change of heart by a majority of state board members, who have not been in favor of a universal mask requirement for public schools.
“We are in the business of childhood advocacy. It’s our job to get involved in this fight,” said Joe Dorman, a former legislator and CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
Dorman said he and fellow advocates for child welfare and in-person school instruction have been smarting about a July 23 vote by the state board.
Ahead of the start of the 2020-21 academic year, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had worked for weeks with state health officials on proposed minimum safety protocols for all schools. These included instructional delivery modes, health protocols, mask requirements, and restrictions on outside visitors, public events and extracurricular activities — based on the number of COVID-19 cases per capita in a county where the district is located.
But Hofmeister was overridden by a majority of the state Board of Education in a split 4-3 vote to make the safety protocols only “strong recommendations.”
Dorman said the impact of having no mask requirements or lax policies in locales around the state has been devastating in the months since.
“That vote was in July," he said. "Several of us in the nonprofit world and at various associations have been talking about this since then, but with us hitting record numbers and with Oklahoma City and Tulsa getting ready to have students in classrooms, we want this in place to protect the kids and their family members.
“The kids we know have a stronger resistance to COVID-19, but Oklahoma is ninth in the nation for grandparents raising grandkids. They’re the ones who are susceptible.”
Dorman's organization was able to reallocate funds saved from cancelled events to pay for the billboard campaign. It features a half-dozen billboards in Tulsa alone, and Dorman said an even greater focus of the advertising campaign was placed on billboards located around the State Capitol.
The signs feature each board member and their stance on making school safety protocols mandatory statewide.
The four no votes from July 23 — Bill Flanagan of Claremore, and Brian Bobek, Estela Hernandez and Jennifer Monies of Oklahoma City — all appear with big red “NOs,” while Hofmeister, and the two members who supported her proposal — Carlisha Williams Bradley of Tulsa and Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher — are all stamped “YES” in green.
“We want kids back in the classroom. They are going to be safer and have better learning opportunities if they’re in the classroom,” Dorman said. “We know full well the abuse statistics have climbed because more kids are at home and away from the people who would most commonly be reporting abuse.”
Dorman said his organization supports “common sense” exceptions for students whose disabilities or other health conditions could prevent them from wearing a mask safely. But he said Oklahoma’s current COVID stats make it clear that current rates of mask-wearing just aren’t hacking it.
“We want to get these kids back in the classroom full time and the only way to do that is to have a mask mandate in place,” he said. “We are hoping the outreach will force the issue onto the agenda for discussion at the board’s next meeting.”
The state Board’s monthly October meeting, was cancelled but could be rescheduled in the coming week. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Nov. 19.
Here's what we know about children and COVID-19.
Here's what we know about children and COVID-19.
As schools reopen, here's what we know about children and COVID-19
Children account for 8% of COVID-19 cases in the US
Over 476,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19
Children account for 1% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US
Children account for under 1% of reported COVID-19 deaths in the US
Over 90% of children with COVID-19 have no or mild symptoms
694 children in the US have contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Children under 10 are less susceptible to infection
Older children may be infected at rates similar to adults
Adults are more likely to infect children than the other way around
Children are less likely to be tested for COVID-19
Children may be left out of contact tracing investigations
The CDC recommends face coverings for children 2 years and older
Children should practice everyday preventative behaviors just like adults
Outdoor activities are safer for children
Children should avoid visiting older family members if possible
Statewide school closures in spring 2020 were associated with decreased COVID-19 cases and deaths
Schools may be safely reopened if community transmission is low
Major outbreaks have been associated with school reopening in some countries
3.3 million seniors live in households with school-age children
Nearly 1.5 million teachers are vulnerable to serious illness if infected with COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases connected to US schools
