Child advocacy group launches campaign for new vote on statewide school mask policy

Ahead of the start of the 2020-21 academic year, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had worked for weeks with state health officials on proposed minimum safety protocols for all schools. These included instructional delivery modes, health protocols, mask requirements, and restrictions on outside visitors, public events and extracurricular activities — based on the number of COVID-19 cases per capita in a county where the district is located.

But Hofmeister was overridden by a majority of the state Board of Education in a split 4-3 vote to make the safety protocols only “strong recommendations.”

Dorman said the impact of having no mask requirements or lax policies in locales around the state has been devastating in the months since.

“That vote was in July," he said. "Several of us in the nonprofit world and at various associations have been talking about this since then, but with us hitting record numbers and with Oklahoma City and Tulsa getting ready to have students in classrooms, we want this in place to protect the kids and their family members.

“The kids we know have a stronger resistance to COVID-19, but Oklahoma is ninth in the nation for grandparents raising grandkids. They’re the ones who are susceptible.”