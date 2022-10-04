Child Abuse Networks exceeds fundraising goal to counter rising construction costs on new Tulsa campus

With construction costs skyrocketing since the project began, Tulsa’s Child Abuse Network kept fundraising past its original goal to reach nearly $11 million to finish a new Child Advocacy Center, the group announced Tuesday.

The Child Abuse Network was aiming for only $9 million when the organization broke ground on the new facility in June. The additional money will help expand and rehabilitate a 35,000-square-foot building that once housed University of Oklahoma Physicians and now sits on a campus that the Child Abuse Network shares with the Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road.

When it opens next year, the new center will have twice space of the Child Abuse Network’s current facilities, which have been overcrowded for many years, officials said.

A $2 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation pushed the campaign past its goal and will allow the organization to finish construction without debt, said campaign chair Kala Sharp.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generous response from donors and community members who share our commitment to helping children and families heal from abuse and neglect,” Sharp said.

Other major donors included the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Barnett Family Fund, Dr. Robert Block and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

Among other improvements, the new facility will increase the number of waiting areas from three to 11, allowing families more privacy, officials said. The new facility will also add seven more forensic interview rooms to ensure that properly equipped rooms are available when needed. And the added space will also allow the Child Abuse Network to offer onsite therapy for the first time, officials said.