Child Abuse Network kicks off donation drive to get ready for a busy October

With October usually becoming a busy month for the Child Abuse Network, Tulsa retailers will kick off a donations drive Saturday to collect toy and other comfort items for young victims of domestic abuse.
CAN’s therapy dog, Albus, will be at Kiddlestix, a toy store at 3815 S. Harvard Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m., and officials hope customers will buy and donate new stuffed animals, blankets and other items.
Child abuse reports usually skyrocket in October because teachers, who are a primary source of reports, have had time to become familiar with students and recognize warning signs of abuse and neglect, officials said. Reports in October 2019, for example, rose 46% over the monthly average for the year.
Donation boxes will be available through October at Kiddlestix, Lolly Garden in Utica Square; Stash, 3734 S. Peoria Ave.; and Stash South, 9918 Riverside Parkway.
Michael Overall
Staff Writer
Born and raised in Oklahoma, I write news features and personal columns on a variety of topics. Phone: 918-581-8383
