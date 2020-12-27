Child Abuse Network CEO 'extremely concerned' at rise in abuse stemming from pandemic

The report is from a research team from OSU Center for Health Sciences, as well as from pediatricians and researchers at OU-Tulsa School of Community Medicine who specialize in working with abuse and neglect cases.

The study is based on publicly available court filings “pertaining to child abuse and neglect” from Jan. 1, 2010, to June 30, 2020. Researchers then created autoregressive integrated moving average, or ARIMA, algorithms with that data to forecast trends in criminal charges for February to June 2020.

According to CAN, the report’s authors contend shelter-at-home orders resulted in children being seen less frequently by caring adults who do not live with them.

They claimed that circumstance, combined with the majority of local reports of child abuse originating from teachers observing children in a school setting, “would appear to result in an increase of child abuse and neglect criminal cases, not a decrease as the research showed.”

An abstract for the report alleges the COVID-19 pandemic has “contributed to risk factors for child abuse and neglect and disrupted conventional abuse surveillance.”

