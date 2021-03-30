Child abuse, neglect reports decline statewide during pandemic

A decline in the number of child abuse and neglect reports is usually seen as a reason to celebrate.

But in the upside down world of COVID-19, state and local social service agencies worry that darker forces may have been at work to cause a decline in child abuse/neglect cases.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the number of child abuse and neglect cases reported in the U.S. declined by more than 400,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Oklahoma, the number of child neglect and abuse cases declined by 15.7% when comparing the period between March through November 2019 to the same period in 2020, according to the AP data, obtained from the state Department of Human Services.

Put another way, the number of neglect/abuse cases reported to DHS declined by nearly 10,000, or from 62,462 to 52,638, during the nine month period of 2019 to 2020, according to the AP.

The months of April and May during 2020 saw the largest declines in reported cases compared to the same months in 2019, or 43% and 27% respectively.