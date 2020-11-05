Cherokees sign agreement to buy Will Rogers birthplace museum

Promising to make needed repairs and restorations at one of the most historic sites in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation signed an agreement Wednesday to buy the ranch where Will Rogers was born in 1879.

Operated as a museum by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the ranch has suffered from funding shortages in recent years, the tribe said. But under Cherokee ownership, historic preservation efforts will begin “immediately,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“It’s a special place for the Cherokee Nation and for the state of Oklahoma,” Hoskin told the Tulsa World. “But we can make it even more special.”

One of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 1920s and ’30s, Rogers also became one of the most widely read newspaper columnists in the United States, making him a household name coast-to-coast. Even 85 years after his death in a plane crash, Rogers arguably remains one of the most famous people ever to come from Oklahoma. And his Cherokee heritage has always been so celebrated that he was nicknamed “the Cherokee Kid.”

“He was one of the most influential people of the 20th century,” Hoskin said, “and his impact is still with us today.”