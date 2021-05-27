Cherokees approve $2,000 in direct aid for all citizens

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation will use part of its pandemic relief money to provide direct aid to its citizens.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved legislation Thursday evening laying out a framework for how the tribe will spend $1.8 billion in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Among the provisions in that framework is providing $2,000 to every enrolled Cherokee citizen, regardless of age, income level or place of residence.
The second largest federally recognized tribe in the country, the Cherokee Nation has more than 392,000 enrolled citizens. Direct assistance checks alone account for about 43 percent of the tribe’s ARPA funds, or $785 million.
“COVID has impacted our families in a huge way,” Tribal Council member Mike Shambaugh said. “There are still families who have unpaid bills, whether it is health care or everyday routine things that they’re behind on. This is greatly needed.”
An online portal to apply for direct assistance is scheduled to open in June through the tribe’s website. Plans are in the works to offer registration assistance for Cherokee citizens who do not have reliable internet access.
Citing community feedback, Cherokee citizens will receive a single $2,000 payment rather than two $1,000 payments over two years as originally proposed.
Speaking at the council’s Executive and Finance Committee earlier Thursday afternoon, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the citizenship enrollment deadline would be pushed back from Dec. 31 as originally posted on the tribe’s website to summer 2022.
Additionally, he said the tribe is looking at options to help its citizenship department expedite processing applications, including potentially adding an extra shift.
“If you’ve gone through the hallways in the last week, you’ve seen that a lot of our citizens have heard about the proposal and want to make sure their addresses are current and that their children in particular are enrolled citizens of the Cherokee Nation,” he said.
The legislation approved Thursday evening also included broad guidelines for how the tribe plans to spend the remainder of its ARPA funds, with the money divided among multiple categories.
Among the areas listed include $80 million for a new anti-poverty initiative, $65 million for broadband infrastructure, $5 million for vaccine education and outreach, $4 million for personal protective equipment and $15 million for food security.
Despite reassurances that any changes would have to go through council first, the lack of specific plans within those umbrella categories gave some councilors cause for pause on the proposal beyond its direct assistance component.
“There is no reason why we don’t have to appropriate the rest of the money until we have some delivered plans on what we’re going to do with it,” Tribal Council member Wes Nofire said.
Between direct set asides for tribal governments and funds earmarked for tribally-operated programs under Indian Health Services, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other federal entities, ARPA includes more than $31 billion for tribes nationwide. Tribes have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate their federal relief dollars.
Funds allocated to other area tribes under ARPA to date include $421.3 million to the Muscogee Nation, $108 million to the Osage Nation and $944 million to the Choctaw Nation.