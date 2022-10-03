Cherokee welcome center creates new Route 66 landmark

VINITA — In the late 1960s, a 40-year-old Anna Mitchell dug clay from a pond near Vinita to try to make a traditional Cherokee flute like the ones her husband had seen in historic portraits of his famous ancestor, Sequoyah.

The flute cracked as it dried in the sun. But Mitchell tried again. And again.

And more than 50 years later, just a mile from the pond where Mitchell began her experiments, construction crews found a similar deposit of clay as they were building the new Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center.

The $5 million facility opened Monday afternoon on historic Route 66 near the Vinita exit from the Will Rogers Turnpike, where it will serve as a sort of tourist gateway to the Cherokee Nation and northeast Oklahoma.

The exhibits include some of Mitchell’s work, which has become highly collectible. First through trial and error, then by studying museum pieces and consulting with various experts, Mitchell eventually became a renowned artist and today gets credit for reviving Cherokee traditions of handmade pottery.

“She would be speechless if she was here today,” said Victoria Vazquez, Mitchell’s daughter who now serves as deputy speaker of the Cherokee Nation Council and who is herself an accomplished artist.

“This center is a gift to us all,” Vazquez said, “knowing her legacy will continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Built in what used to be the Vinita Country Club, the Cherokee Cultural and Welcome Center was the brainchild of the tribe’s first lady, January Hoskin, who could not attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony due to illness.

His wife saw it as a way to attract tourism and promote Cherokee culture at the same time, said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Most importantly, the first lady wants the center to inspire young Cherokee artists, Hoskin said.

“There are a lot of Anna Michells among the young people of the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said.

In addition to exhibits on Cherokee art, culture and history, the center includes a large gift shop and a cafe with Native-inspired cuisine.

Outdoors, the grounds include a large sculpture of “A Bundle of Seven Arrows” representing the seven clans of the Cherokee Nation. The sculpture sits inside of an even larger landscaping feature known as “The Vessel,” designed to resemble Mitchell’s stamped pottery patterns.

The combo seems destined to become a Route 66 landmark, said Vinita Mayor Chuck Hoskin, the principal chief’s father.

“It’s been a vision for a long time,” Hoskin said. And Vinita makes the ideal place for it “given our deep Cherokee history and our location near existing attractions and along major highways.”

The center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 953 E. Illinois Ave. in Vinita, about 65 miles northeast of downtown Tulsa.