 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherokee Supreme Court removes all references to 'blood' from tribal laws
top story

Cherokee Supreme Court removes all references to 'blood' from tribal laws

{{featured_button_text}}
Cherokee Nation headquarters

The Cherokee Nation headquarters is pictured in Tahlequah. 

 Tulsa World file

Further solidifying citizenship status for the descendants of Cherokee-owned slaves, the tribe’s Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday to remove the words “by blood” from all tribal laws and even from the tribe’s own constitution.

The tribal court’s decision came in response to a 2017 case in federal court, Cherokee Nation v. Nash, which determined that Freedmen citizens had full rights as Cherokee citizens based on the Treaty of 1866 with the U.S. government.

The Cherokee Nation’s attorney general, Sara Hill, had recently requested that the tribe’s Supreme Court issue an order to clarify the issue.

“Provisions in Cherokee Nation’s constitution and laws that deny descendants of Freedmen all the rights and obligations of Cherokee citizenship violate our 155-year-old treaty obligations and are void,” Hill said. “Cherokee citizens of Freedmen descent are simply this: Cherokee citizens.”

The Cherokee Nation has about 8,500 enrolled Cherokee Nation citizens of Freedmen descent.

The decision nullifies a 2007 amendment to the tribe’s constitution “to limit citizenship in the nation to only those persons who were Cherokee, Shawnee or Delaware by blood.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s tribal Supreme Court decision declared those words “never valid from inception, and must be removed wherever found throughout our tribal law.”

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. welcomed the court’s ruling, saying it “acknowledged, in the strongest terms, our ancestors’ commitment to equality 155 years ago in the Treaty of 1866.”

“My hope,” Hoskin said, “is that we all share in that same commitment going forward.”

Featured video

Photos: Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News