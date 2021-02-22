Cherokee Supreme Court removes all references to 'blood' from tribal laws and constitution

Further solidifying citizenship status for the descendants of Cherokee-owned slaves, the tribe’s Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday to remove the words “by blood” from all tribal laws and even from the tribe’s own constitution.

The decision, however, drew a sharp rebuke from members of the tribe's legislature, who accused the court and the principal chief's office of exceeding their authority by unilaterally changing the constitution.

"We now have a broken government," said Tribal Council member Wes Nofire, adding that the tribe's constitution can be changed only by a constitutional convention or a vote of the people.

"They do not lawfully have the authority to do what they have done," Nofire said. "When you have a court or a principal chief that don't recognize the limits of their own power, it becomes tyranny."

The Cherokee Nation’s attorney general, Sara Hill, had recently requested that the tribe’s Supreme Court issue an order to clarify the issue. And the decision was based on a 2017 case in U.S. federal court, Cherokee Nation v. Nash, which determined that Freedmen citizens had full rights as Cherokee citizens based on the Treaty of 1866 with the U.S. government.