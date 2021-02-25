Cherokee, Osage tribes announce expanded vaccinations

The Cherokee Nation and Osage Nation have expanded into new phases of vaccine distribution, offering appointments to more young adults from a Native tribe in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation's phase three includes all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federally recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services.

“The Cherokee Nation vaccine rollout is moving along quickly and available in more of our tribal communities so that we can reach more of our population and protect them from this deadly virus,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement Thursday. “Getting a vaccine protects our Cherokee speakers, our elders, our families and our tribal community.”

The Osage Nation had in recent weeks opened eligibility to those 30 and younger with an established patient chart at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center. This week the tribe announced vaccinations will be offered to any Native person 18 or older, regardless if they're a patient of the clinic in Pawhuska "to make it as convenient as possible."