Cherokee Nation to open $16 million childcare center near Pryor

“Only 20% of working parents in Pryor have access to available child care slots,” Hoskin said. “So the demand is very high and we felt it important to help our community fill this need, as well as serve our youngest Cherokee population.”
The industrial park, which includes facilities from Google, DuPont, Siemens and other Fortune 500 companies, dedicated 12 acres of land where the tribe will build a 27,000-square foot Cherokee Nation Child Development Center.
The facility will accommodate as many as 175 children while creating 50 new jobs, officials said.
"Every day our goal is to deliver what our companies need to succeed," said MidAmerica CEO David Stewart. “MidAmerica is evolving into a multifaceted employment center adapting to the needs of our employers while driving population growth and job opportunities in northeast Oklahoma.”
The childcare center will sit east of a mixed-use development known as “The District,” 162 acres of retail, housing and recreation about 10 minutes south of downtown Pryor, about 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa.
The District will include 30,000 square feet of retail space, a 300-unit, multifamily community, 160 single-family homes and 10 acres of parks and outdoor spaces linked by walking and biking trails.
The child care center project will break ground late this year, officials said.
