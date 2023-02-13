TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation on Monday unveiled the tribe's first in-house drug treatment center during a ceremony at Three Rivers Health Center.

The $18 million, 17,000-square-foot treatment facility will be located in the Park Hill area of the city. Construction is set to start this year.

The project is part of a $100 million mental health investment as part of the Cherokee Nation’s amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act.

"For over two decades, the opioid epidemic has plagued the Cherokee Nation Reservation and impacted every facet of our tribe and society," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Hundreds of Cherokee Nation citizens have died from overdoses, and tens of thousands more have suffered. It caused generational trauma and put the future of our nation at risk. Nearly a third of the opioids distributed in the state in recent years were shipped into Cherokee Nation, because irresponsible drug makers and distributors preyed on the rural communities across our reservation.

"Our Attorney General’s Office pursued a lawsuit against the opioid industry. With those settlement funds, we will build this in-house treatment center and bolster our drug-addiction services, staff, programs and facilities across the Cherokee Nation Reservation. These efforts will help us bring some measure of relief, healing and justice to the Cherokee people."

Plans for the center include dormitories for men and women and cultural amenities for residents such as stick ball fields, basketball courts, marbles courts and more.

"The Council of the Cherokee Nation recently approved the $100 million amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act," Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement. "It will provide $73 million to construct facilities across the reservation over the next five years to meet behavioral health service needs.

"It will also provide $5 million in scholarships to encourage more Cherokee citizens to enter behavioral health fields and work in the tribe’s health system. The investment will also dedicate millions for recovery employment programs and innovative strategies for recovery.”

The Public Health and Wellness Fund Act was initially passed in 2021 to dedicate 7% of third-party health insurance collections to physical and mental wellness programs, and its first amendment in 2022 locked down $15 million in opioid settlement funds for addiction treatment facility construction.

The newest amendment dedicates an additional $83 million in opioid settlement funds and nearly $2 million in settlement funds from e-cigarette maker Juul.

"I am thrilled that Cherokee Nation is finally getting an inpatient treatment center," District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg said in a statement. "We will now be able to give our people the treatment and care they need right here at home. I am confident that we will have one of the most successful centers in the state."