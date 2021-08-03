Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Cherokee Nation Health Services announced Tuesday it is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80-percent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system.

Over 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the Cherokee Nations said in a news release, the largest number of cases since January. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90 percent of the news cases.

As well as suspending elective surgeries, the Cherokee Nation is also re-activating its surge plan for W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah to increase in-patient capacity by 50 percent "to care for the rising number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization," the news release states.

The surge plan for Hastings Hospital reallocates non-ICU beds to emergency use so the hospital can care for more COVID-19 patients.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the Delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 80 percent of the new cases.

“The current swell in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations is driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus according to our Cherokee Nation Health Services and Public Health teams, both of which are working around the clock to address this situation,” Hoskin said.