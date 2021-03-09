Cherokee Nation opens vaccine to public living in 14-county area

The Cherokee Nation has opened its COVID-19 vaccine distribution to anyone, Native American or not, living within its 14-county area, the tribe announced Tuesday.

The Cherokee Nation has gone through its three-phase distribution plan, any member of the public who live within the reservation area is now eligible to receive a vaccine through the Cherokee Nation Health Services.

“The Cherokee Nation is a good partner in our communities and by working together we can combat this deadly virus within our reservation and make more families safe,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We’re proud the Cherokee Nation can offer this service and give our communities the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19.”

The Cherokee Nation is still distributing the vaccine to Cherokee citizens, citizens of any other federally recognized tribe and household members of Natives living inside and outside the reservation.

Vaccines are available at all Cherokee Nation health centers.