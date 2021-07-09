Cherokee Nation highlights expansion of legal system on anniversary of McGirt ruling

The tribe's announcement additionally indicated the Cherokee Nation will sign agreements with municipalities, Vian and West Siloam Springs among them, to donate fees from traffic and other citations back to their jurisdictions. The measure, according to the update, "will ensure local agencies do not lose funding as a result of McGirt."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The tribe will also continue to file new cases in tribal court at an unprecedented pace in order to ensure victims can see justice and cases do not fall through the cracks," the announcement states.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is among several northeast Oklahoma agencies participating in the McGirt-focused forum Tuesday to discuss what they say are continued challenges for victims and survivors of crimes.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard, one of the event panelists, has expressed similar frustration at appellate courts ordering the release of incarcerated people and dismissal of charges after McGirt claims. He has argued that current statute of limitations laws could mean those who should be imprisoned are freed with no recourse to hold them accountable for criminal activity.