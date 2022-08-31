Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announces he has COVID

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced Tuesday he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hoskin's family had already begun isolating late last week after a confirmed COVID exposure, he said in a news release.

"Because I am fully up to date on my COVID vaccine, I was virtually assured of avoiding hospitalization," Hoskin said in a statement. "Because we have returned to wearing masks indoors due to elevated COVID spread, the risk of me spreading COVID to others before I began isolating last Thursday evening was minimal."

Hoskin said he is being treated with antiviral medication while working from home. He said if he is not cleared to attend the Cherokee National Holiday this weekend, he will announce plans Friday to connect with attendees virtually. Hoskin is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation address during the event.