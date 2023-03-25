On a windy afternoon last week, the Cherokee Nation’s principal chief stood near a 355-foot tower and dialed a number on his cellphone.

Until then, Chuck Hoskin Jr. would have needed to drive more than 10 miles out of town to find the nearest signal. Kenwood, an unincorporated community of about 1,000 people 20 miles east of Pryor, didn’t have cell service.

Hoskin first noticed the gap in cell service when he visited Kenwood as the tribe’s secretary of state back in the mid-2010s.

“I was really surprised even then, and that’s been a number of years ago, that they didn’t have the kind of connectivity that most of us take for granted,” Hoskin said. “And it’s kind of weighed on me ever since.”

Not just an inconvenience, the lack of cell coverage limited the town’s access to emergency services, health care, online education and Cherokee language programs, Hoskin said.

To bring cell service to the community, the Cherokee Nation built its own cellphone tower with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Hoskin dialed AT&T executive Chris Sambar on Wednesday to ceremonially initiate the high-speed wireless service. Sambar called it one of the fastest, clearest signals in the country.

“We are proud to be working with the Cherokee Nation,” Sambar said. “Our purpose is to connect people to greater possibility. And this new cell tower will open doors for Kenwood.”

Kenwood’s new cellphone tower is the first to be owned by the Cherokee Nation. But it won’t be the last, Hoskin said.

“There are still communities across Cherokee Nation that aren’t celebrating, that are still left behind,” he said. “So we are actively mapping out where those communities are.”

The tribe will work with AT&T to “copy and paste” the kind of project they did together in Kenwood, with the Cherokee Nation building the towers and AT&T providing the cell service, Hoskin said.

“We’re going to not rest until we achieve connectivity across the reservation,” he said.

