Cherokee Nation announces $40 million Head Start investment

The Cherokee Nation is putting additional funds toward its early childhood programs.

First announced in September and approved unanimously Oct. 12 by the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. formally signed legislation Tuesday to invest $40 million in federal and general funds toward replacing eight existing Cherokee Nation Head Start centers with new facilities and upgrade others within the tribe’s reservation.

New Cherokee Nation Head Start Centers are planned for construction in Tahlequah, Nowata, Kenwood, Jay, Cherry Tree, Redbird, Salina and Pryor.

The tribe also operates a Head Start facility in Shady Grove and collaborates with eight school districts to provide Head Start services for pre-kindergarten students.

The tribe’s current Head Start campuses serve about 900 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 5 years old across 65 classrooms throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

Named for Cherokee Nation Head Start Director Verna Thompson, the measure also calls for a comprehensive review of the tribe’s early childhood education services.