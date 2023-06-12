OOLOGAH — With the sound of roosters crowing in the background, Cherokee Nation officials celebrated their acquisition of a historic rural property with ties to one of the tribe's most famous members.

"Today marks a new chapter for this great property," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Monday morning, speaking to a crowd of officials and guests on hand at the 162-acre Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Rogers County.

"We live in an era in which we have the resources and we have the dedication to really tell our own story and do it in a lot of ways. We'll do that at this wonderful property."

Formerly owned and operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the transfer of the ranch to the tribe was officially completed with a signing ceremony following Hoskin's remarks.

Open to the public as a historic site for over 60 years, the Will Rogers ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road in Oologah, has welcomed visitors from all over the world.

It will continue operations this season under Cherokee Nation Businesses, officials said, with plans for renovations coming next year.

Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, said he "couldn't be more excited" about the property transfer to the Cherokee Nation, and what it means for the preservation of Rogers' legacy.

He said the money from the sale will help fund improvements at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

"We have a big plan over the next few years to completely transform that facility," Thompson said.

Hoskin said the tribe has been interested in the ranch property for several years.

Rogers and his family were Cherokees, so the ranch has an important place in the larger Cherokee Nation story, he said.

Moreover, Rogers was proud of his Cherokee heritage and never shied from proclaiming it.

"His story is, in and of itself, a story that deserves to be remembered," Hoskin said.

"With this site, we will help remind the world that so much of his greatness is because he was born right here. And we're still celebrating that today."

Born in 1879 and the youngest of his parents' eight children, Rogers left the ranch around 1905 and pursued a career in Hollywood. Often referred to as "The Cherokee Kid," he was one of the highest-paid actors of the 1930s, appearing in more than 70 films before his death in a plane crash in 1935.

"Will Rogers was someone who everybody loved," Thompson said. "Everyone loved hearing his stories and hearing his wisdom. And that all started on the land that we're standing on right here today. … Everything, from that homespun wisdom to learning how to work with horses and cattle — that all started right here."

Among the many people thanked by tribal officials Monday was Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, Will Rogers' great-granddaughter and family spokeswoman.

Etcheverry, who lives in California, was not present but provided a statement that was read to the crowd.

"Our family believes that this change, the transfer of ownership, will introduce new life and offer a fresh perspective that the ranch has so longed for," Rogers-Etcheverry wrote.

"We look forward to watching this ranch once belonging to the great Will Rogers flourish as it did back in the late 1800s and into the 19th century, when Will was working the ground himself. We also look forward to a continued and lifelong relationship with the Cherokee Nation and are committed to offering our support and blessing on this new venture."

The ranch house on the site dates to as early as 1873. It was moved to its current hilltop location in 1960 to prevent flooding when the Verdigris River was dammed to create Oologah Lake.

Over the years, the house served as a meeting place for commerce, government and community socials.

Hoskin said the tribe plans to invest resources in the property and "make it an absolute gem — among the many gems in our system of museums and historic sites."

"I think it speaks well of the Cherokee Nation, not just what we're doing right here today, but what we've been doing for some time," the chief said.

