Cherokee leaders to build drug treatment facilities with opioid settlement funds

The Cherokee Nation will use opioid settlement funds to build new drug treatment facilities and new opioid remediation, addiction prevention and treatment programs, the Nation announced Thursday.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner Thursday signed a revised “Public Health and Wellness Fund Act," which earmarks $15 million over the next three years to help construct drug treatment facilities in the nation.

“For far too long, the Cherokee people have suffered generational trauma at the hands of harmful substances," Hoskin said in a news release. "The impact of that has left too many Cherokee families with physical and mental harm. Using the funds provided to the Cherokee Nation by our recent opioid settlement, we are going to turn the tide by generating hope and giving our citizens a welcome space here at home to focus on healing."

The Cherokee Nation recently finalized a $75 million settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to be paid over six years, and a tentative agreement with Johnson and Johnson and all federally-recognized tribes could give the Cherokee Nation $18 million over two years.

The Nation said it is evaluating uses for the remaining opioid settlement funds, which will likely be used for additional behavioral health capital projects.

“The men and women who work for the Cherokee Nation’s behavioral health programs are top-notch experts who strive every day to help Cherokee citizens heal from their individual traumas and experiences,” Hoskin said. “Over the past two-and-a-half years, First Lady January and I, as well as Deputy Chief Warner and our health leadership team, have visited a number of residential treatment facilities to better understand the best strategies for providing comfort, culture and healing to those struggling with addiction.”

The amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act will also generate more funding for wellness programs, which will include a harm reduction program opening soon in Tahlequah to help those currently struggling with addiction to stay as safe and healthy as possible while they seek a path to recovery.

Physical wellness programs that will receive operating funds under the act also include a planned $10 million wellness center in Stillwell and a $10 million community center in Kenwood.

A wellness task force led by former Cherokee Councilman Canaan Duncan has also been empaneled by Chief Hoskin to make recommendations for other physical wellness programs and services across the tribe’s reservation.