Cherokee leader expect congressional delegate hearing before year's end

  • Updated
The principal chief of the Cherokee Nation said he expects his tribe’s congressional delegate to get a committee hearing in 2022.

“I’m still optimistic, but I also know that Congress has short attention spans sometimes,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said Thursday at the Tulsa Press Club. “Sometimes they’re doing good just to keep the lights on in the government and they have to bounce from this issue to that issue. We are making some progress, though.

“I’m still optimistic. I’ll keep trying as long as anybody wants me around to keep trying.”

Kim Teehee was announced as the Cherokee Nation’s delegate to Congress in September 2019 under the terms of the Treaty of New Echota. Signed in 1835 by a minority faction and ratified by Congress in 1836, the Treaty of New Echota led to the Cherokees’ forced removal to what is now Oklahoma. Among the terms of that treaty was the promise the tribe would have a non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There are currently six non-voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives, but none are there on behalf of a tribal nation.

The treaty also requires Congress to make provisions in order for a Cherokee delegate to be seated. Despite the tribe’s positive pre-pandemic meetings with members of Congress from both political parties, that still has not happened.

“In the 21st century, we ought to have a country that keeps its word,” Hoskin said. “I can’t think of a better test of that question — ‘Should the government keep its word to an Indian tribe?’ That’s as plain as you get: ‘the Cherokee Nation shall have this delegate when Congress shall make provisions for the same.’”

