TAHLEQUAH — Riders on the "Remember the Removal Ride" rolled into the capital of the Cherokee Nation on Friday after a 950-mile bike ride where they experienced the history of the Trail of Tears.

Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, one of the 10 cyclists to make the journey, said she was encouraged to do the ride by alumni of the program.

“I finally found a connection here in Tahlequah to my heritage culture and so I just wanted to explore that, understand where we came from and understand where I came from more specifically through genealogy,” Bearpaw said.

During the Trail of Tears several Indigenous tribes were forcibly removed from their homelands and relocated to Oklahoma. It is estimated that 16,000 Cherokees were removed in the early 1800s and nearly a quarter of them died during the journey, according to the Cherokee Nation.

The ride traced the path of the Trail of Tears and stopped at historical sites like Mantle Rock in Kentucky, where Cherokee ancestors waited to cross the Ohio River. The rider’s journey began in New Echota, Georgia, and extended through six other states.

Bearpaw’s mother, Amy Revas, was at the welcome ceremony and wore a purple "Remember the Removal" shirt.

“I was shocked, but I was humbled just because I didn't know that she had a desire to do something of this magnitude,” Revas said.

Of the 10 riders, five were from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, while the other half were from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are descendants who did not go on the Trail of Tears or returned to North Carolina.

The ride is to remember Cherokee ancestors who were forcibly removed from their homelands, said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner.

“This is one way that we can send our youth out,” Warner said. “This is sort of a leadership building thing. This is a spiritual journey.”

The riders are taking the same steps as their ancestors, Warner said.

“It is a cyclist's trip, but they stop at several points along the way to have days of reflection, to have days of meditation and to think about where we come from, where we’re at today and which direction do we need to go in the future,” Warner said.

Samantha Cavin, 18, said the riders learned about the history and language in addition to training for the ride.

“Training was super intense, but I was super grateful for it because I was really well-prepared for the journey,” Cavin said.

After finishing the ride, Cavin said she felt like more of a leader.

“I feel more confident in myself and now I know a lot about my history that I can give my community and share with everyone,” Cavin said.

