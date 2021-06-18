Cherokee cyclists complete 'Remember the Removal' ride, reflect on challenges ancestors faced on Trail of Tears

“(Around the start of the trip), I was suicidal. I didn’t feel like I had a purpose in life and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it,” Smith said. “But being with my teammates made me realize I do have a purpose and I am important. I am a strong Cherokee woman and I can do anything that I set my mind to.”

Raylen Bark, a rider representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a sophomore at Dartmouth College, said the process to prepare for the ride was as daunting as the ride itself.

“It’s been crazy. It was really rough and rigorous, as we had to wait two years to complete the ride (due to COVID-19),” Bark said. “But being with my three riders from the Eastern Band and others from the Cherokee Nation … genuinely completed me.”

Through completing the ride, Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the riders are doing vital work to ensure the continued prosperity of the Cherokee.