Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for compacting measure

Hoskin said in a statement: “As Chief, I will always protect our tribal sovereignty and 100% of the recognition of our reservation that was affirmed in the historic McGirt decision and by the state of Oklahoma. This legislation will empower our tribe to compact with the state on the prosecution of certain criminal cases, so that we can ensure criminals can receive proper justice, without compromising on our sovereignty.”

Anoatubby said the Chickasaw Nation would also work to support the compacting legislation.

“We support federal legislation that is based on the core principle of self-determination, clearing the way for us to work with the state as we navigate the best path forward,” Anoatubby said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Word of legislation to allow the two tribes to compact on criminal jurisdictional matters follows a failed effort just after the McGirt decision was announced.

That effort, which would have included all five tribes, collapsed almost as soon as Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced it after officials with the Muscogee Nation and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma announced they could not support the compacting measure.

At the time, the proposal on the table would have reverted most criminal cases back to state jurisdiction.