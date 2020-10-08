Chelsea gets backup law enforcement after police chief contracts COVID-19

County, tribal and state law enforcement will respond to calls in Chelsea after the police department went into quarantine following Chief of Police Rick Jones' positive test for COVID-19.

Town Administrator Kenny Weast said after a positive test among the department's 11 staff members Monday, the department closed that night and all staff began quarantining. Weast said there was a second positive test Tuesday.

"In taking the upmost precautions, the entire department will quarantine away from our offices and have no direct contact with any of the citizens they protect," Weast said in a news release. "I, along with Chief Jones and the entire Board of Trustees, wish to thank all our fellow partners in law enforcement for their continued help and support.

"While we feared since March that an outbreak could occur within our tight-knit police department, we know we will overcome this temporary setback and the officers will soon be back protecting and serving our community."

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, who said Jones was one of the two positives, said deputies will take calls as long as needed. The two agencies already have a memorandum of understanding, and Walton said though it may be for a new reason, it isn't the first time deputies have been asked to help.