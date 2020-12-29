Cheez-It Bowl notebook: Brennan Presley sets OSU freshman record; Malcolm Rodriguez is coming back next year

Rodriguez returning next year

Oklahoma State fans will have one more year to see linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in an OSU uniform after he announced his plans to return for the 2021 season before the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.

Rodriguez is a senior, but the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of the pandemic has allowed seniors to opt in for an extra year.

Rodriguez has been one of OSU’s most consistent defensive players since he moved from safety to linebacker last season.

“I talked to my family, and the biggest thing was coming back and getting my degree,” Rodriguez said. “Since I switched my major so late, I’m supposed to finish next fall, so that was a big, important part. And I feel like I can still work on some key points in my game.”

Presley has breakout game

Former Bixby standout Brennan Presley caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter on his way to six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns. They were the first receiving touchdowns in Presley’s college career.

Presley tallied the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by an OSU freshman during a bowl game.