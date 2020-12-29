Cheez-It Bowl notebook: Brennan Presley sets OSU freshman record; Malcolm Rodriguez is coming back next year

Rodriguez returning next year
Oklahoma State fans will have one more year to see linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in an OSU uniform after he announced his plans to return for the 2021 season before the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.
Rodriguez is a senior, but the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of the pandemic has allowed seniors to opt in for an extra year.
Rodriguez has been one of OSU’s most consistent defensive players since he moved from safety to linebacker last season.
“I talked to my family, and the biggest thing was coming back and getting my degree,” Rodriguez said. “Since I switched my major so late, I’m supposed to finish next fall, so that was a big, important part. And I feel like I can still work on some key points in my game.”
Presley has breakout game
Former Bixby standout Brennan Presley caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter on his way to six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns. They were the first receiving touchdowns in Presley’s college career.
Presley tallied the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by an OSU freshman during a bowl game.
Presley had just one catch for 7 yards heading into Tuesday. He also had a 9-yard touchdown run against Kansas State.
Presley’s first score in the Cheez-It Bowl was a 30-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. He capped off the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown on OSU’s third drive. Presley’s third touchdown came on a 16-yard reception that gave OSU a 37-26 lead in the fourth quarter.
Wallace reaches milestone
Receiver Tylan Wallace only played one half of football in his final game as a Cowboy, but he capped off a great career by becoming the fifth OSU player to reach 200 career catches with a 14-yard catch on the first play of the game.
Wallace caught six passes for 45 yards on Tuesday. He finishes his OSU career with 205 receptions for 3,389 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The four other receivers to record at least 200 career catches are Rashaun Woods (293), Justin Blackmon (253), James Washington (226) and Hart Lee Dykes (224).
King hurt in first half
Miami fans got a huge lift when quarterback De’Eriq King announced he would be returning to the program next season, but they suffered heartbreak after watching him go down in the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Hurricanes were facing second-and-goal when King hurt his right leg on a 5-yard run with about four minutes left in the first half.
King was helped to the locker room, and N’Kosi Perry took over at quarterback. Miami settled for a field goal to cut OSU’s lead to 21-10 heading into halftime.
King completed 10-of-13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns while nearly completing a comeback.
