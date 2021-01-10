Checotah man dies in single-vehicle crash near Eufaula

A Checotah man died in a single-vehicle crash near Eufaula early Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Ramone Jackson, 21, was killed in the crash, troopers said.

He was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 west at a high rate of speed on a county road about 2:12 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pipe fence.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, about three miles north and three miles east of Eufaula in McIntosh County, the OHP said.

His condition at the time of the crash and if he was wearing a seat belt were under investigation, troopers said.