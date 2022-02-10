Checotah man dies in hospital after car crash injuries

An man died in a hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a car crash Wednesday about 1.5 miles west of Quapaw in Ottawa county.

Ralph Parker, 95, was driving a 2020 Buick SUV Wednesday at 11:59 a.m. south on U.S. 69 while a Ford F150 was driving westbound on OK-69A, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Parker's car stopped at a stop sign, then turned left onto OK-69A and was struck by the Ford. Parker was transported by Quapaw Nation ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, where he died almost eight hours later, troopers said.

OHP said the cause of collision was failing to yield at a stop sign.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported

