Charges filed against two from Tulsa police after 2020 shooting

Charges have been filed in state court against two Tulsa police officers who are alleged to have helped a suspect conceal a crime after an Oct. 24, 2020, shooting.

Lt. Marcus Harper, assigned to the Major Crimes Unit, is one of the two Tulsa police officers charged with accessory to a felony after the fact, according to Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. Officer Ananias Carson, assigned to Riverside Patrol Division, is also charged in the case.

District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard was assigned to the case after Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's recusal.

"No person is above the law, and Tulsa Police Department should be commended for ensuring an accurate and comprehensive investigation," Ballard said in a Tuesday news conference.

According to Franklin, the charges against Harper and Carson stemmed from an investigation into former Officer Latoya Dythe, who pleaded guilty to illegally buying a gun for her boyfriend last year while she was a Tulsa police officer. Franklin said at the time that he was unable to share information about others tied to that investigation.