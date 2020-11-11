Change in public attitude led to Jenks' mask mandate, mayor says

JENKS — If it had been up to him, Jenks would have imposed a mask mandate "a long time ago," Mayor Robert Lee said Tuesday, a day after a narrow vote in the City Council made it the first Tulsa suburb to require face coverings in public.

Tulsa itself has had a similar ordinance since July. And Lee would have taken the step then, too, but the public in Jenks seemed clearly against it at the time, he said.

Attitudes have changed as COVID-19 has continued to spread, the mayor said.

"Up to now, we didn't have the support to do it here locally," Lee said. "But as the numbers go up and the hospitals get more crowded, people can see that it's something we have to do. It was time to make it happen."

Leading up to Tuesday night's council meeting, where the mask requirement passed by only one vote, the mayor's office received two or three times more calls in support of the measure than against it, Lee said. And since the vote, the response has been "overwhelmingly positive," he told the Tulsa World.

"We've had one or two people who are not happy about it," Lee said. "But most people are just relieved that we did it."