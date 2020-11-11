Change in public attitude led to Jenks' mask mandate, mayor says

JENKS — If it had been up to him, Jenks would have imposed a mask mandate "a long time ago," Mayor Robert Lee said Tuesday, a day after a narrow vote in the City Council made it the first Tulsa suburb to require face coverings in public.
Tulsa itself has had a similar ordinance since July. And Lee would have taken the step then, too, but the public in Jenks seemed clearly against it at the time, he said.
Attitudes have changed as COVID-19 has continued to spread, the mayor said.
"Up to now, we didn't have the support to do it here locally," Lee said. "But as the numbers go up and the hospitals get more crowded, people can see that it's something we have to do. It was time to make it happen."
Leading up to Tuesday night's council meeting, where the mask requirement passed by only one vote, the mayor's office received two or three times more calls in support of the measure than against it, Lee said. And since the vote, the response has been "overwhelmingly positive," he told the Tulsa World.
"We've had one or two people who are not happy about it," Lee said. "But most people are just relieved that we did it."
Similar to ordinances in Tulsa, Norman and Stillwater, the mask mandate exempts children under the age of 10 and allows people to remove their masks while eating or drinking in restaurants. Violations could lead to municipal fines up to $200. But more important than the threat of punishment, the ordinance will set expectations for public behavior, Lee said.
When Tulsa passed its mask mandate, more people began wearing them in Jenks too, even though they weren't required there yet. Now the mandate in Jenks might have a similar effect in other suburbs, Lee said.
"Not everyone is aware of exactly where Jenks ends and another city begins, so it would be nice to have a unified set of rules," he said. "Not just in Tulsa, but statewide."
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has repeatedly urged nearby communities to increase efforts to fight the virus, congratulated Lee and his allies on the council for their "strong leadership."
"Their action will save lives," Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday, "and ease the burden on our regional health-care system."
Jenks, with a population of about 25,000, had 112 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, officials said. Statewide, health officials are confirming about 2,000 new cases per day, according to Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average.
The disease is spreading like "an uncontrolled wildfire," a health official told city councilors Tuesday night.
"It’s going to take all of us to put it out,” said George Monks, a Jenks resident and president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “We are in the worst hospital crisis Oklahoma has ever faced, and we’re struggling.”
