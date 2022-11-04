'Chances' took center stage during driver's sentencing in east Tulsa crash that killed Sand Springs woman

Karen Lantz said her sister didn't have a chance.

Headed home from a doctor's appointment late one morning in June 2021, Linda Dilley was driving east on 21st Street near Memorial Drive when her car was struck by a westbound vehicle that careened over the center line at about 80 mph, double the speed limit.

None of those involved in the collision were wearing seatbelts, police reported, and the sound of the impact drew bystanders from their nearby homes and businesses to observe the aftermath: a debris field scattered over four lanes including the speeding vehicle's engine thrown several car lengths from its auto body.

Dilley, 52, was likely killed instantly, police said, and the driver of the other vehicle, James Cato Jr., went through his windshield, his attorney wrote in a brief. Cato's ex-girlfriend passenger was also injured, but the pair survived after treatment at a hospital.

Found to have cocaine in his blood at the time, Cato was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the commission of a misdemeanor among other counts, and he entered a blind plea to them all last Friday.

The idea of chances took center stage during his sentencing while Lantz asked District Judge Dawn Moody to impose a life sentence against Cato.

Although her sister might not have had one, "Mr. Cato has had many," Lantz wrote in a victim impact statement to the court, noting Cato's near-lifetime involvement in the criminal justice system.

Cato also didn't show remorse for the collision, she said, reminding the court that he walked out of the hospital after the crash and eluded police for months until he was arrested after reportedly breaking into a vacant apartment.

In custody

Acknowledging the irreversible damage her client caused, Assistant Public Defender Janay Clougherty wrote in a mitigating sentencing brief that Cato, in a different sense, never had a chance, either.

Born with cocaine in his system to a mother who spent much of her life addicted to drugs or incarcerated, Cato consequently lived "in a state of addiction, incarceration, and/or trauma," Clougherty wrote.

Now sober and medication-compliant in custody, Cato, 34, is "finally able to face the fact that he has been on a destructive path in life since childhood" and "has never taken productive steps in adulthood to deal with the trauma of his childhood."

Cato's brain was traumatically injured in the collision, Clougherty wrote, and he does not remember the moments before or after the wreck but was ready to take accountability.

“James is greatly remorseful for his actions,” the brief reads.

After Cato requested a 20-year sentence in Department of Corrections to run concurrently in all his pending criminal cases.

Judge Moody opted to impose a 35-year sentence for Cato's conviction of first-degree manslaughter to run concurrently with his sentences in the other counts of the case — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving without a license — for which she imposed maximum sentences of one year, 90 days, 10 days and 30 days within the Tulsa County jail, respectively.

Moody also ran the sentences concurrently with two 20-year sentences, a 10-year sentence and three-year sentence in DOC custody and three other one-year sentences in the Tulsa County jail. Those were doled out in Cato's other cases, in which he pleaded guilty to traffic, drug, gun, burglary, and domestic assault and battery charges. The judge didn't impose any fines in the cases.

Cato must serve at least 85% of his 35-year sentence before being eligible for parole, which hedges the 85% sentences in his other cases, and he must also register as a violent offender. Moody gave him credit for the time he has already served in custody.

Cato remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday, where he has been held since his Aug. 11, 2021, arrest, jail records indicate. Clougherty couldn't confirm before press time whether he intends to appeal Moody's sentence.

'She had more to give'

Linda Dilley's sister said God gave Cato another chance by allowing him to escape the wreck with his life. She hopes he uses the time to come to know God like she and Dilley did, Lantz wrote, but he shouldn't be allowed to "hurt or kill anyone else."

Funny, quirky and kind, Dilley had a love for the simple things in life, her family said, like shopping at Walmart or regularly putting at least five creams in her McDonald's coffee.

"She had more to give, and wanted to live and it hurts so bad that her life was taken away at only 52," Dilley's adult niece wrote in a victim impact statement.

Dilley's adult son wrote that his widowed mother constantly strived to better herself and help others even while she raised him as a single parent. Active in her church, Dilley, of Sand Springs, held an associate degree in business, a certificate in medical coding and was the host of a popular streaming radio show, he said.

He and Dilley's niece wrote of her love for for animals, the elderly and children — especially her grand-dogs and a 2-year-old great-nephew who called her "Da."

They spoke of the toll her death has taken on their family, especially Dilley's twin sister, who they said suffered major distress and panic upon hearing the news, and Dilley's son told the court he decided to sell his house after the crash because of its proximity to the crash scene.

They continue to grieve her loss daily, they wrote, but Lantz said she finds solace in knowing she'll see Dilley again one day in heaven.