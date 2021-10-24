Chance of storms Sunday afternoon, evening; greatest risk in far eastern Okla.

Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially in far east-central Oklahoma, forecasters said.
The storms will be possible as a cold front pushes through the area, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"... all severe weather hazards appear possible, with the greatest chance of significant severe weather associated with any storms that develop ahead of the cold front. Keep checking the latest forecasts for updates to the severe weather threat. You should have a severe weather plan in place, ready to ACT if warnings are issued for your area," forecasters said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has far east-central Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and much of Missouri in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, the middle on a five-tier scale.
Most of Tulsa is just west of of the "marginal" risk category, the lowest on the scale.
"Warm and breezy conditions will persist today ahead of an approaching storm system and cold front. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the front across portions of northeast Oklahoma by mid to late afternoon and across the remainder of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this evening," the weather service said.
"Conditions will be favorable for severe storms with large hail, locally damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible."
Once the front passes, the threat of severe storms should end, forecasters said.
"Another storm system is expected to affect the region toward the middle of the week, bringing potential for thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall. Instability could be sufficient enough for at least a limited threat for severe weather. Strong winds can be expected ahead of and behind the system," forecasters said.