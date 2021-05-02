Chance of severe weather for Tulsa, NE Okla. on Monday

There is a chance for severe weather in Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma on Monday, with a "significant" risk of hail and high winds, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and much of eastern Oklahoma in the "slight" category for severe weather on Monday — the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.

However, Tulsa and areas northeast are under a "significant" risk for hail and high winds with any storms that develop, the SPC said.

Conditions "could pose a risk for large, destructive hail and strong, damaging wind gusts," the SPC said.

"The area with the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms will be mainly north of Interstate 40 along a southeastward advancing cold front with all hazards in play, including very large hail to baseball size," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

A few tornadoes are also possible, but high winds and large hail are the primary threats with storms that develop after 5 p.m., forecasters said.