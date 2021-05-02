Chance of severe weather for Tulsa, NE Okla. on Monday night

There is a chance for severe weather in Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma on Monday night, with large hail and high winds being the main threat, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and much of eastern Oklahoma in the "slight" category for severe weather on Monday — the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.

However, "very large hail to 2 inches in diameter or greater, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with discrete storms early in the event," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"The area with the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms will be mainly north of Interstate 40 along a southeastward advancing cold front with all hazards in play, including very large hail to baseball size," the weather service said.

A few tornadoes are also possible, but high winds and large hail are the primary threats with storms that develop mainly between 6 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said.