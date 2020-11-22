Chance of rain Tuesday, but dry, mild Thanksgiving expected in state

A dry and mild Thanksgiving is expected for Oklahoma this year, sandwiched between chances of rain on Tuesday and Friday, forecasters said.
Following a chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, "Thanksgiving Day will be seasonable and dry. Showers and thunderstorms then return to the forecast late Thursday night into Friday as a strong upper low moves into the southern plains," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be in the lower- to mid-60s in Tulsa and Oklahoma City with sunny skies — slightly above normal for this time of year, forecasters said.
For those traveling, rain is in the forecast for much of the U.S. east coast on Thanksgiving, along with rain and snow in areas of the Pacific Northwest.
Thunderstorms are also expected in much of the southeast U.S. on Wednesday, forecasters said.
"Temperatures 5-10 degrees above average can be expected in places like Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis on Thursday," the private forecasting company AccuWeather said.
"And along with the comfortable late-November temperatures, a blend of clouds and sunshine, and a relatively light southwest breeze could even allow for some outdoor plans to go off without a hitch."
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
