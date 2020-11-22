Chance of rain Tuesday, but dry, mild Thanksgiving expected in state

A dry and mild Thanksgiving is expected for Oklahoma this year, sandwiched between chances of rain on Tuesday and Friday, forecasters said.

Following a chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, "Thanksgiving Day will be seasonable and dry. Showers and thunderstorms then return to the forecast late Thursday night into Friday as a strong upper low moves into the southern plains," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be in the lower- to mid-60s in Tulsa and Oklahoma City with sunny skies — slightly above normal for this time of year, forecasters said.

For those traveling, rain is in the forecast for much of the U.S. east coast on Thanksgiving, along with rain and snow in areas of the Pacific Northwest.

Thunderstorms are also expected in much of the southeast U.S. on Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Temperatures 5-10 degrees above average can be expected in places like Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis on Thursday," the private forecasting company AccuWeather said.

"And along with the comfortable late-November temperatures, a blend of clouds and sunshine, and a relatively light southwest breeze could even allow for some outdoor plans to go off without a hitch."