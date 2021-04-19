Chance of rain/snow mix north of Tulsa on Tuesday morning; area under freeze watch

Areas north of Tulsa could see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning, though little accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area early Tuesday, with precipitation developing behind the front.

The best chances for snow are in Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties, forecasters said.

Tulsa and most of eastern and central Oklahoma are under a freeze watch from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The watch means conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.

Temperatures as low as 26 degrees are possible in areas north of Tulsa, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the Tulsa metro could fall into the 30-32 degree range, the weather service said.

The last freeze in Tulsa on average is March 29 with the latest recorded on May 9, 1909, according to the weather service.

Tulsa averages a trace of snowfall in April, with the latest measurable snowfall of 1.7 inches on April 12, 1957, and the latest trace of snow on May 2, 2013, according to the weather service.