Chance for rain increases late tonight: watch Monday Dec 12 weather forecast

Today will be cloudy with increased winds from the south ahead of a stronger system that is set to move through early Tuesday. 

This will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few stronger to severe storms in Oklahoma with hail and gusty winds as the main threat. The strongest threat for severe weather remains far to our east in Louisiana and Arkansas on Tuesday.

After the system passes, we will see cooler weather. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. 

