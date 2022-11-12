Championing entrepreneurship: 36 Degrees North to host weeklong event to assist start-ups

Taleya Mayberry-Smith went from being an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Tulsa to becoming an advocate for entrepreneurs.

The transition, she said, was heartfelt.

“I wanted to get back into the business space and the nuances of that,” said Mayberry-Smith, who earned her MBA from Oral Roberts University after graduating from TU. “Entrepreneurship really just spoke to me, not necessarily for me to be an entrepreneur but just the job creation. It’s just a really cool space to be in.”

Mayberry-Smith is program director for ACT Tulsa, a six-month accelerator that seeks to close the equity gap for Black and Latino-led startups.

“… With Tulsa Remote and programs like that, there has been a lot of spark around our city,” she said. “The thinking was how can we make this a more inclusive space for entrepreneurs who want to grow here in Tulsa. It’s been really exciting, especially for me to be from Tulsa and to know that there are companies run by individuals who I went to middle school with and high school with who are doing some amazing things. To help them gain not only capital resources but social capital and things they can really latch onto to grow has been gratifying.”

Mayberry-Smith will participate in a “Venture Capital in Tulsa” panel discussion at 2 p.m. Thursday at the 36 Degrees North basecamp, 36 E. Cameron St.

The give-and-take is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Tulsa, a 36 Degrees-hosted series of events designed to inspire and equip start-up companies and small businesses. GEW runs Monday through Friday at the 36 Degrees North basecamp and concludes with a party at the Central Library courtyard, 400 Civic Center.

While venture capital is critical for businesses to scale, it is distributed unequally across the ethnic landscape. Black or Latino-led founders receive 2% or less of U.S. venture capital investments, Mayberry-Smith said.

ACT Tulsa, however, is doing its part to stem the tide. Since the organization’s inception in 2021, it has invested nearly $2 million in 26 Black and Latino-led companies, she said. All told, these firms have raised $7.3 million in seed rounds, Mayberry-Smith said.

“Specifically for the space that I work in, I’ve been especially excited and inspired by how much venture capital has been deployed into under-estimated and under-represented founders,” she said. “… One cool part about how we structure our accelerator is that with the $70,000 that we provide, they (start-ups) pay it back only when they reach a certain revenue threshold, and they pay it back in small increments.

“That money they pay back then will go toward another Black or Latino entrepreneurship. It’s kind of a pay-it-forward deal.”

The Venture Capital in Tulsa discussion will include William Paiva, managing partner of Oklahoma Life Science Fund, an early-stage health care fund; Tracy Poole, founder and manager of Tulsa-based FortySix Venture Capital; and Susan Moring, investment principal at Oklahoma City-based Cortado Ventures.

They will cover topics such as how to approach a fund, structuring your pitch and negotiating terms.

All told, GEW Tulsa will encompass more than 25 events. Other speakers for the week include Jeremy Diamond, co-founder of Welltown Brewing, and John Gaberino III, founder of GB Provisions, Topeca and Hodges Bend.

In addition, 36 Degrees North has partnered with Uma Tulsa and the Hispanic Small Business Association to offer workshops and events in Spanish, such as Uso de Software Para Agilizar Su Facturación (using software to streamline your billing).

To view the full schedule and register for events, persons are urged to visit www.36n.co/gew.

