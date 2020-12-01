CFP Top 25: OSU makes large leap; Tulsa moves up, OU stays still

Oklahoma stayed still while Oklahoma State and Tulsa advanced in the College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking released on Tuesday night.

The Sooners (6-2) remained at No. 11 after having last Saturday’s game postponed against West Virginia due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Oklahoma didn’t play this last week so we didn’t have another game to evaluate,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said. “They won five in a row. They beat Oklahoma State. They beat Texas.

“Spencer Rattler, he was obviously highly touted, especially with the way he came in, maybe started the expectations high. He’s playing really good football. That put them at No. 11.”

OSU (6-2) moved up eight spots to No. 15 following a home victory over Texas Tech.

“Oklahoma State, they beat Texas Tech last week,” Barta said. “When you combine that over the wins over Iowa State and No. 24 Tulsa, you combine that with the teams that were around them. Seven of the teams that were above them either didn't play or lost.