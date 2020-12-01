CFP Top 25: OSU makes large leap; Tulsa moves up, OU stays still

Oklahoma stayed still while Oklahoma State and Tulsa advanced in the College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking released on Tuesday night.
The Sooners (6-2) remained at No. 11 after having last Saturday’s game postponed against West Virginia due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Oklahoma didn’t play this last week so we didn’t have another game to evaluate,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said. “They won five in a row. They beat Oklahoma State. They beat Texas.
“Spencer Rattler, he was obviously highly touted, especially with the way he came in, maybe started the expectations high. He’s playing really good football. That put them at No. 11.”
OSU (6-2) moved up eight spots to No. 15 following a home victory over Texas Tech.
“Oklahoma State, they beat Texas Tech last week,” Barta said. “When you combine that over the wins over Iowa State and No. 24 Tulsa, you combine that with the teams that were around them. Seven of the teams that were above them either didn't play or lost.
“The combination of their body of work, most importantly, and then combining that with the people around them, really pushed them up to get into that 15 spot.”
Iowa State jumped four spots to No. 9 to leap OU and become the highest-ranked Big 12 school.
“There are a lot of great teams that are in our top 25 from the Big 12,” Barta said. “Iowa State specifically, the game against Texas on the road, was a heck of a football game. So that win combined with their previous win against No. 11 Oklahoma, they're in first place in the Big 12.
“Brock Purdy is just a winner. They've got one of the better running backs I think in the country in Breece Hall. When it was all said and done, that's how they got to No. 9.”
Tulsa (5-1) had its game against Houston was postponed, but it vaulted one spot to No. 24.
No. 7 Cincinnati joined Tulsa as the American Athletic Conference’s other representative in the poll.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M are atop the Top 25 ranking.
The state’s three schools will be in action on Saturday.
Oklahoma is scheduled to host Baylor at 7 p.m. OSU will play at TCU with an 11 a.m. start. Tulsa will make a trip to Navy for a 2:30 p.m. contest.
