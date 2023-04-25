A 100-year-old architectural jewel of downtown Tulsa and Route 66 is heading into its next century with new owners and a brighter future.

Officials have announced that a project is underway to transform the historic First Church of Christ Scientist building, 924 S. Boulder Ave., into a dual concert and recording venue known as "The Dome."

The effort, headed by Tulsa-based GH2 Architects LLC, will include preserving much of the original architecture of the church, which is known for its Greco-Roman-style dome and columns.

The pair behind the project, Eric Sherburn and Corey Taylor II, had been planning it for over a year before acquiring the building last September, according to their website thedome-tulsa.com.

The partners, founders of Tayburn Music, said they wanted to serve the creative community in a new way and had the vision of creating an all-in-one facility to help launch artists' careers.

The concert hall, located on the venue's upper level, will hold around 1,200 guests. The studio, intended to serve local creators, will be on the main level, along with a lounge. An outdoor space will be converted as a showcase for artwork.

The church building, at 11th Street (Route 66) and Boulder Avenue, is one of Tulsa's oldest. It hosted its first worship service on Easter Sunday 1923. It's been closed since October, when the dwindling congregation held its last service there.

During the heyday of Route 66 in the 1950s, the structure turned the heads of many a passing out-of-town motorist.

About the project, GH2 said on Facebook that it plans to "merge the building's historic character with a modernized vision that evokes a sense of novelty for concertgoers and creators while also preserving elements of the original architecture."

The exterior has changed little since it was built, except for a small addition used for a Sunday school room. The interior was redecorated in 1936.

According to records, Tayburn Music Building LLC purchased the building and associated parking lots for $650,000.

The church members are currently meeting at 1409 S. Elwood Ave. until locating a longer-term location.