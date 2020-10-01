Center of the Universe landmark, pedestrian bridge eyed for $2M facelift

One of Tulsa's unique attractions is being eyed for a facelift.

The Downtown Coordinating Council on Thursday presented to the Tulsa Development Authority its vision for $2.35 million in improvements to the Center of the Universe and Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge and plaza.

At a virtual meeting, the TDA approved of $191,750 in Technology TIF (tax increment financing) No. 3 unobligated funds to support design and construction.

Thousands of people annually experience the Center of the Universe's echo-chamber acoustics, artwork and lighting installation.

"Acknowledging that we have people utilizing that pedestrian bridge and that public space multiple times per day ... we really feel that downtown is deserving and our visitors and residents and office workers are deserving of a space that is used as frequently as it is," DCC Executive Director Brian Kurtz said.

Kurtz spoke to the TDA by Zoom on Thursday, noting that the proposal remains conceptual. The structure targeted for improvements is owned by the City of Tulsa, and the DCC, as the city's downtown management organization, will serve as project manager and lead for fundraising and renovation, documents submitted for the meeting show.