Center of the Universe final conceptual plans to be unveiled today

The public is invited to an open house Monday to view the final conceptual plans for the proposed improvements to the Center of the Universe plaza and approaches on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge.
The event is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Flyloft, 117 N. Boston Ave.
The project team will be present to explain the design process and how the public’s input helped shape the final product.
Downtown Tulsa Partnership has been working for several years on plans to enhance the popular acoustic anomaly atop the pedestrian bridge by adding benches, play areas, and other amenities.
Joseph Kennedy received a deferred sentence in 2012 after allegedly shooting a person he thought was stealing from his property. While investigating the recent killings of four men, investigators found another man who says Kennedy once shot him.
As Sand Springs saw a 23% increase in transfer students, two transfers in Jenks that were denied due to capacity concerns made that district the subject of frustration with the limits of Senate Bill 783. #oklaed
"The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation ... (and) are working alongside our law-enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats."
Signed into law last spring, Senate Bill 1119 eliminated the cap on the number of hours that can be taught by each adjunct. SB 1119 did not change the sole requirement for adjuncts — "distinguished qualifications" in the relative field — but whereas such positions were previously part-time only, with a few exceptions they can now be used to fill out the fulltime faculty.
An overhead view shows the dilapidated condition of the Center of the Universe in January. Downtown Tulsa Partnership has been working for several years on plans to enhance the popular acoustic anomaly.