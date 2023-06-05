OKLAHOMA CITY — Two state representatives who were formally reprimanded by their colleagues this year will remain censured through the 2024 legislative session.

Because Oklahoma's legislative cycles span two years, censures of Reps. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, and Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, will continue into next year.

"The wording of the censure message is clear that the censures last until the proper apologies have been given," House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement. "As the 59th Legislature runs for two years, the censures will continue into next session."

Both representatives were stripped of their committee assignments as a result of the censures.

In April, Davis reportedly pleaded no contest to a municipal public intoxication charge and paid $178 in fines.

Davis has not addressed the censure publicly, and he did not return a call for comment on Monday. Speaking on the House floor the day of his arrest, Davis denied any wrongdoing.

To reverse the censure and regain his committee assignments, Davis must issue a written apology to his fellow lawmakers and Oklahoma City police.

Turner was censured in early March after allegedly blocking Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers from questioning a protester in the Capitol who had been involved in an altercation with law enforcement.

Republicans accused Turner of hiding the protester in their Capitol office. The only nonbinary and transgender member of the Legislature, Turner denied wrongdoing and was not charged with a crime.

Turner, maintaining innocence, has not apologized to House legislators or Highway Patrol officers.

“I think an apology for loving the people of Oklahoma is something that I cannot do," Turner said after being censured. "It’s something that I actively refuse to do."

Turner did not return a call seeking comment on Monday.

Davis and Turner will still be able to file bills for the 2024 legislative session and cast votes on the House floor, but they will not be able to vote or weigh in on bills being heard in legislative committees.

McCall in a May interview stood by the censures, a decision he said was driven by members of the House GOP caucus.

"I do believe the censures were appropriate, and they were equitably applied regardless of party affiliation," he said.

House GOP leadership previously faced some criticism for Turner's censure because two Republicans in the chamber who were facing felony charges at the time had not been censured. Some of that criticism ceased after Davis was censured.

