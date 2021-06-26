Celebrated African American history collection wraps up month in Tulsa

Assembled piece by piece over the course of their world travels, Bernard and Shirley Kinsey’s collection of African American art and artifacts has been seen by an estimated 15 million people since 2007.
And after a monthlong stop-off in Tulsa, that total now includes several thousand Oklahomans.
The Kinsey African-American Art & History Collection, making its first visit to the state, has one more weekend before it moves on to its next stop in Tacoma, Washington, officials said.
The celebrated collection has been on display at two sites since May 22: the Gathering Place’s ONEOK Boathouse and the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Visitors may view the collection for free through this Sunday at the Gathering Place.
Meanwhile, a meet-and-greet and book-signing will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., with Bernard and Shirley Kinsey.
The coinciding of the collection’s first visit to Oklahoma with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration May 31-June 1 couldn’t have been more appropriate, Bernard Kinsey said.
“Stories like (Greenwood and the massacre) are really what the Kinsey collection is all about — stories that have not been told,” he said.
Kinsey, of Los Angeles, said the family appreciates how Tulsa has received them and their exhibition “with open arms.”
“We have found Tulsans to be very warm people, Black and white,” he said.
He said having President Joe Biden see the collection during his June 1 visit to Tulsa was an added bonus.
“That was a very special moment for us.”
The Kinsey collection, recently spotlighted by Google Arts & Culture in commemoration of Juneteenth, has been on a worldwide tour since 2007.
The collection tells the story of the struggles, triumphs and accomplishments of African Americans from 1595 to the present, using books, documents, photography, paintings, fine art and personal belongings.
The Kinseys, joined later by their son Khalil, built the collection through the acquisition of some 700 rare, primary-sourced historical objects.
And it’s still growing. Just recently, Kinsey said, they made another purchase — the original 1829 inaugural address of Vincente Guerrero, a Mexican of African ancestry who became Mexico’s second president.
“Here’s a Black man being elected president,” Kinsey said. “And the first thing he does is abolish slavery in Mexico.”
It’s a perfect example of the kind of history the family hopes their collection can educate people about, he said.
Kinsey said had they kept the collection in their home, “maybe 200 people would see it in our lifetime. Instead, we decided to share it with the world.”
He said Tulsa is the 32nd city the collection has been in to date. After Tacoma, it will begin a seven-month stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl there, he said.
Recognition of African American contributions is long overdue, Kinsey said.
“It’s not that we didn’t contribute. We were left out of the story,” he said. “It’s like going into a cemetery and there are no headstones.”
“Once you learn about the African American story of contribution for the first time, you see America with 20/20 vision.”
Kinsey said he hopes Tulsans will take advantage of this final opportunity to view the collection.
“I assure you, when you go see these artifacts, you’re going to leave there shaking your head,” he said. “You’re going to say ‘I don’t believe this.’ You can’t get around it.”
