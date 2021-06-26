Celebrated African American history collection wraps up month in Tulsa

It’s a perfect example of the kind of history the family hopes their collection can educate people about, he said.

Kinsey said had they kept the collection in their home, “maybe 200 people would see it in our lifetime. Instead, we decided to share it with the world.”

He said Tulsa is the 32nd city the collection has been in to date. After Tacoma, it will begin a seven-month stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl there, he said.

Recognition of African American contributions is long overdue, Kinsey said.

“It’s not that we didn’t contribute. We were left out of the story,” he said. “It’s like going into a cemetery and there are no headstones.”

“Once you learn about the African American story of contribution for the first time, you see America with 20/20 vision.”

Kinsey said he hopes Tulsans will take advantage of this final opportunity to view the collection.

“I assure you, when you go see these artifacts, you’re going to leave there shaking your head,” he said. “You’re going to say ‘I don’t believe this.’ You can’t get around it.”

